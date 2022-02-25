Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $624.27

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $624.27 and last traded at $626.16, with a volume of 3153212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $656.88.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,464,000 after buying an additional 184,664 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
