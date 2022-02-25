Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $624.27

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $624.27 and last traded at $626.16, with a volume of 3153212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $656.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,464,000 after buying an additional 184,664 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

