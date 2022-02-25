Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 2,100 ($28.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

KNOS opened at GBX 1,446 ($19.67) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,636.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,799.77. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,210 ($16.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($28.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.63.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

