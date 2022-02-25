Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Trading 18.4% Higher

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price was up 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.51 and last traded at C$22.00. Approximately 90,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 49,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.58.

SW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

