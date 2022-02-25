SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

SJW stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

