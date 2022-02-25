Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at UBS Group

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

