SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.79 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

