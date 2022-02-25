Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SND has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.