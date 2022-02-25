SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$35.50 Price Target at Desjardins

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.