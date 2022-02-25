Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sohu.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

