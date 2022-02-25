Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
About Sohu.com (Get Rating)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
