SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 23,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

