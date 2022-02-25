Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

