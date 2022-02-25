Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

