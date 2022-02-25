SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 421,592 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

