SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 210,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 148,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

