Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEPJF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

