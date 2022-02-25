Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Thomas J. Riga Sells 19,953 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 19,953 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $13,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
