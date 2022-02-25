Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Thomas J. Riga Sells 19,953 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 19,953 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $13,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after buying an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 244,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.