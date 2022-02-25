SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

