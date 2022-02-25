SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. SPX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPX by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

