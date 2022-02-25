Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.43.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.