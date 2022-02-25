Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.43.
SQ stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

