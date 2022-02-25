Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.62.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $23.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. 1,339,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.