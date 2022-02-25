Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

SQ stock traded up $16.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 657,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $76,104,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

