Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,528 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.88) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

