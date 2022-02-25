Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 40,506 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 10,625.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

