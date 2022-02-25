Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

