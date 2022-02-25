Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

