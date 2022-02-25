Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after buying an additional 411,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 529,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 190,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

EEFT stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.