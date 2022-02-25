SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 7.5% on Strong Earnings

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares rose 7.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 29,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,424,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

