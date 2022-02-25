St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STJ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.98) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,673.89 ($22.76).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,339 ($18.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,589.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,584.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 1.32%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

