STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. 1,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.