Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $728,677.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

