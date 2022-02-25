Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STN. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.77.

TSE:STN traded down C$2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.89. 298,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,034. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$48.83 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.79.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

