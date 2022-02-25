Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 target price (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.85.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE STN opened at C$66.01 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$47.35 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.79.

In other news, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.