Stephen A. Vintz Sells 8,357 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.