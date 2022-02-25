Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.