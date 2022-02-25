STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE stock traded up $8.11 on Friday, reaching $237.32. 380,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

