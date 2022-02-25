Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,074,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,961,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,744,000 after acquiring an additional 860,085 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,148,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 271,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

