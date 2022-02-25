Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.
INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.10.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average is $580.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.