Stifel Nicolaus Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $118.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRU. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

TRU opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

