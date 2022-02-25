STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($54.55) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.45 ($57.33).

EPA STM opened at €36.69 ($41.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.14. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

