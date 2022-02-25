Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.