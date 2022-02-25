StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

