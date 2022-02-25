StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

