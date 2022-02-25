StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

