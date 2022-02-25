StockNews.com Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

