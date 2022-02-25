StockNews.com Downgrades Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Buy

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

