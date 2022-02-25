StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BVXV opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.