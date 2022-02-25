StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.48. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.49.
About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
