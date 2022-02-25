StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.48. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.