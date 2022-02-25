StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

