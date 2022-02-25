StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Western Copper & Gold has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.83.
About Western Copper & Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper & Gold (WRN)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.