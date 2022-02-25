StockNews.com Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

